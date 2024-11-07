Baugh & Associates LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 150,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

