Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 979,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,556. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

