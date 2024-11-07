Barrington Research Issues Negative Outlook for AMG Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.76. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2025 earnings at $23.25 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $219.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

