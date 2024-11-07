Barrington Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

CNK stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $2,274,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cinemark by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

