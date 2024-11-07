Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 373,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

