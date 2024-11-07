Barclays Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $75.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 88.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

