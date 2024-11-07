Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OMI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

