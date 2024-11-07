Barclays Cuts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $12.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CERT

Certara Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Certara has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.