Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.15 and last traded at $91.21. 1,680,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,623,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 126.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Baidu by 23.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 12,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

