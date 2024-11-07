B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Announces Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

B2Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

B2Gold stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. 20,597,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567,518. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

