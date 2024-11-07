B. Riley Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $29.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $36.50 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $28.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.40 million, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.06.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $431,011. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

