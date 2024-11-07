B. Riley Lowers Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $27.17 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

