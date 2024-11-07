B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of AMR FY2024 Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $16.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $17.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $241.88 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

