Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 4% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $746.37 million and approximately $55.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00006447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,624.97 or 0.99974081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00011800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,038,783 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,991,177.19651932 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.79116903 USD and is up 9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $45,090,975.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.