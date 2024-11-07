Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.1 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

About Axcelis Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

