Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $182.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $128.17 and a 12-month high of $182.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.57.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

