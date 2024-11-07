Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 680 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $131.43 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $73.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.