Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 151 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 292,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 4.3 %

NVO stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.