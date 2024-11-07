Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.29 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

