Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

