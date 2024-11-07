Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 270 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

