Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57.

Autohome has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 17,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,082. Autohome has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Autohome announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

