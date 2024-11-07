Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,057 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,302,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $302.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $305.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

