AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,648 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

