ATS (NYSE:ATS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.76, but opened at $27.72. ATS shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 64,807 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ATS Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 1,862,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ATS by 18.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,247 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in ATS by 34.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909,149 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in ATS during the third quarter valued at $11,071,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $11,602,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

