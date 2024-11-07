Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $144.51 and last traded at $143.78, with a volume of 344060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,240,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $16,316,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.