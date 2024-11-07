Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TSE:IPC

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

