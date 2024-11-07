ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lessened by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 3.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $14.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $675.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $780.47 and a 200-day moving average of $892.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $265.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $633.85 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

