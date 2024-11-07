Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.52. 175,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,883. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

