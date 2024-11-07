Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $15 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.89. 601,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $183.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

