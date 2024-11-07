Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $11.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.00. 278,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,290. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

