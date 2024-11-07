Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,197 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $3,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,678.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,352.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTB stock traded down $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $211.27. 104,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

