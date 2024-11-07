Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 14.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $30,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $202,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $63.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

