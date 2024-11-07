ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect ARS Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,702. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,895 shares of company stock worth $14,619,032 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

