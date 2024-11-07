ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. ARM has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 5.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in ARM by 692.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $312,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 37.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ARM by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

