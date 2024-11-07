Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

ARIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 179,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.62. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

