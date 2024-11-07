Argus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Argus from $76.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

