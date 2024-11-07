Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 27024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,119,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

