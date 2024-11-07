Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,077. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

