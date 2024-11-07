Arcellx’s (ACLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACLX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.85.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,840,040.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,904.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $134,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,840,040.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,904.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,845. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 53,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

