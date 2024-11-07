AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

NASDAQ APP traded up $71.73 on Thursday, reaching $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,142,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $257.43. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

