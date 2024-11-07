Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.5 million-$165.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.1 million. Appian also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.03)-$0.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 252,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,933. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,008.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,088,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,715,794.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 894,276 shares of company stock valued at $27,099,351. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

