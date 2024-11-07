Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

