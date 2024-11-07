Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AON were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON opened at $382.90 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.09.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.