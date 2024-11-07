Anil Doradla Sells 3,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,780.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 6.0 %

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 566.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.09 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 769,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 206,201 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 182,052 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

