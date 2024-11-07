Analyzing Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Dada Nexus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.42 $6.55 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $1.49 billion 0.29 -$275.71 million ($1.09) -1.54

Analyst Ratings

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Mofy Metaverse and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dada Nexus 0 5 2 0 2.29

Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $3.12, indicating a potential upside of 85.52%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -19.81% -10.94% -8.29%

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

