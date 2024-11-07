Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT at C$57.96

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.71.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

