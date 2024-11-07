Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:TIH FY2024 Earnings

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.02. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIH. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$136.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$142.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$135.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$119.56 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$107.82 and a 52 week high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$124.49.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 2,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.00, for a total value of C$310,000.00. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.00, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$169,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $554,864. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

