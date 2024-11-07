Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bit Digital FY2025 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million.

BTBT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bit Digital Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $338.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 4.79.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

