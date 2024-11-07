Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.440-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.